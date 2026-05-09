Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Position in Constellation Brands Inc $STZ

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ - Free Report) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 310,805 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 23,005 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.18% of Constellation Brands worth $43,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Choreo LLC grew its position in Constellation Brands by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 3,116 shares of the company's stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in Constellation Brands by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,507 shares of the company's stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Constellation Brands by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,458 shares of the company's stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Shayne & Jacobs LLC grew its position in Constellation Brands by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Shayne & Jacobs LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the company's stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raiffeisen Bank International AG grew its position in Constellation Brands by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG now owns 344 shares of the company's stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company's stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts: Sign Up

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $148.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Constellation Brands Inc has a 12 month low of $126.45 and a 12 month high of $196.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.99. The stock has a market cap of $25.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.43.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 8th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.19. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 26.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.63 EPS. The business's revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Constellation Brands Inc will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 29th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. This is an increase from Constellation Brands's previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Constellation Brands's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $155.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $142.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $176.30.

Read Our Latest Report on Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc is a leading producer and marketer of beer, wine and spirits, with operations spanning production, importation, marketing and distribution. The company's beverage portfolio includes a range of premium and mainstream wines and spirits alongside major imported beer brands; in the U.S. market Constellation is widely known for its role in bringing Mexican imports such as Corona and Modelo to American consumers. Constellation supplies retail, on‑premise and foodservice channels and supports its brands with national sales and marketing platforms and supply‑chain capabilities.

The company traces its roots to the Canandaigua Wine Company, founded by Marvin Sands in 1945, and evolved through organic growth and acquisition into a diversified beverage company.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Constellation Brands, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Constellation Brands wasn't on the list.

While Constellation Brands currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here