Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated $TDY

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY - Free Report) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,633 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after purchasing an additional 8,520 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.24% of Teledyne Technologies worth $57,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TDY. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Teledyne Technologies by 874.5% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,949 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Teledyne Technologies by 78.6% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth grew its position in Teledyne Technologies by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 834 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,590,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 830 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.58% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on TDY shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $710.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $720.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $649.00 to $677.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $620.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $693.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TDY opened at $621.34 on Friday. The company's fifty day moving average price is $642.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $585.21. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $480.61 and a 1 year high of $693.38. The company has a market capitalization of $28.79 billion, a PE ratio of 31.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.48 by $0.32. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.95 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Teledyne Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 23.850-24.150 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 5.700-5.800 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 24.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies NYSE: TDY, headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California, is a diversified industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and supports sophisticated electronic systems, instruments and imaging products. Founded in 1960 by Henry Singleton and George Kozmetsky, Teledyne has grown into a multinational provider of high-performance equipment and software for commercial, scientific and government customers. Its offerings are used in markets that include aerospace and defense, marine, industrial manufacturing, environmental monitoring and scientific research.

The company operates through businesses that develop precision instrumentation, digital imaging products, engineered systems and aerospace and defense electronics.

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