Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Bloom Energy Corporation $BE

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE - Free Report) by 286.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 224,934 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 166,729 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.10% of Bloom Energy worth $19,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BE. WPG Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Bloom Energy by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 321 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Bloom Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Bloom Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Bloom Energy by 250.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 393 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bloom Energy by 674.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. 77.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Bloom Energy Stock Up 1.1%

Bloom Energy stock opened at $261.47 on Friday. Bloom Energy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $17.01 and a fifty-two week high of $302.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 5.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $179.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.89. The company has a market capitalization of $73.35 billion, a PE ratio of -5,228.31 and a beta of 3.82.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.32. Bloom Energy had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The firm had revenue of $751.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 130.4% on a year-over-year basis. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.850-2.250 EPS. Research analysts expect that Bloom Energy Corporation will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Bloom Energy

In related news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 25,000 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.96, for a total value of $6,674,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 108,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,971,567.04. This trade represents a 18.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 35,000 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total transaction of $9,765,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 341,731 shares of the company's stock, valued at $95,342,949. This trade represents a 9.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 515,092 shares of company stock worth $95,003,475 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BE. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Bloom Energy to $295.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Bloom Energy to $235.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and set a $179.00 price target on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Friday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Bloom Energy to $267.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Roth Mkm set a $225.00 price target on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $213.81.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Bloom Energy

Key Bloom Energy News

Here are the key news stories impacting Bloom Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bloom Energy is being highlighted as an AI-energy winner after reporting record Q1 2026 revenue of $751.1 million, beating expectations and prompting a major price-target increase from analysts who cited stronger-than-expected demand and an expanded Oracle partnership.

Bloom Energy is being highlighted as an AI-energy winner after reporting record Q1 2026 revenue of $751.1 million, beating expectations and prompting a major price-target increase from analysts who cited stronger-than-expected demand and an expanded Oracle partnership. Positive Sentiment: Jim Cramer called Bloom Energy a “rocket ship,” adding to bullish sentiment around the stock as investors rotate into AI-related infrastructure and non-combustible power generation plays. Jim Cramer on Bloom Energy: “Stock Is a Rocket Ship”

Jim Cramer called Bloom Energy a “rocket ship,” adding to bullish sentiment around the stock as investors rotate into AI-related infrastructure and non-combustible power generation plays. Positive Sentiment: Several recent articles argue Bloom is among the market’s strongest growth stories, with commentary pointing to its rapid April share-price surge and its potential to keep benefiting from AI capex buildout. Why Bloom Energy Stock Skyrocketed 109% in April

Several recent articles argue Bloom is among the market’s strongest growth stories, with commentary pointing to its rapid April share-price surge and its potential to keep benefiting from AI capex buildout. Positive Sentiment: Industry coverage also notes that Bloom’s recent earnings beat and outlook raise are helping lift the broader fuel-cell and alternative-energy group, reinforcing confidence in the company’s growth trajectory.

Industry coverage also notes that Bloom’s recent earnings beat and outlook raise are helping lift the broader fuel-cell and alternative-energy group, reinforcing confidence in the company’s growth trajectory. Neutral Sentiment: Some Street coverage remains cautious despite higher price targets, with at least one major firm reiterating a Neutral rating even after sharply lifting its target, suggesting valuation may be getting stretched. Here’s What the Street is Saying About Bloom Energy Corporation (BE)

Some Street coverage remains cautious despite higher price targets, with at least one major firm reiterating a Neutral rating even after sharply lifting its target, suggesting valuation may be getting stretched. Negative Sentiment: Broader alternative-energy commentary warns that tariffs and expiring tax credits could pressure renewable and clean-energy projects, which may create some headwinds for the sector over time.

Bloom Energy Profile

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE - Free Report).

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