Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $2.33 Million Stock Position in LXP Industrial Trust $LXP

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP - Free Report) by 78.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,964 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 176,003 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.08% of LXP Industrial Trust worth $2,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 6.3% during the third quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 9,756,056 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $87,414,000 after buying an additional 578,169 shares during the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P lifted its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 61.1% during the third quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 9,135,734 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $81,856,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465,123 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 269.0% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,432,356 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $53,131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,688,972 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 6.2% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 5,797,118 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $51,942,000 after purchasing an additional 340,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 3.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,311,597 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $38,633,000 after purchasing an additional 145,951 shares in the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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LXP Industrial Trust Stock Performance

Shares of LXP stock opened at $51.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.97 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. LXP Industrial Trust has a 52 week low of $38.20 and a 52 week high of $52.79. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $48.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.68.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $85.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.47 million. LXP Industrial Trust had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. LXP Industrial Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.220-3.370 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LXP Industrial Trust will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

LXP Industrial Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.4%. LXP Industrial Trust's payout ratio is 189.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LXP. Citigroup reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of LXP Industrial Trust from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Evercore set a $51.00 price target on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of LXP Industrial Trust from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of LXP Industrial Trust from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LXP Industrial Trust presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $51.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LXP Industrial Trust

LXP Industrial Trust Profile

LXP Industrial Trust is a real estate investment trust that specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of industrial properties across North America. The company's portfolio consists of warehouses, distribution centers and manufacturing facilities designed to support supply-chain and logistics operations. By focusing on long-term leasing arrangements, LXP Industrial Trust aims to provide stable income streams while delivering value to tenants through modern, well-positioned industrial space.

The firm's primary business activities include sourcing and under-writing new property investments, overseeing development and redevelopment projects, and implementing asset-management strategies to enhance the performance of its holdings.

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