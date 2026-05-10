Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $23.77 Million Stock Position in Southwest Airlines Co. $LUV

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV - Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 575,639 shares of the airline's stock after buying an additional 31,128 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of Southwest Airlines worth $23,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Garner Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,083 shares of the airline's stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 2,334 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 250.1% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 39,437 shares of the airline's stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 28,172 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI bought a new position in Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 32,317 shares of the airline's stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 5,181 shares during the period. 80.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LUV shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Southwest Airlines from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group lowered their target price on Southwest Airlines from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Argus reduced their price target on Southwest Airlines from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners boosted their price target on Southwest Airlines from $57.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $44.11.

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Trending Headlines about Southwest Airlines

Here are the key news stories impacting Southwest Airlines this week:

Positive Sentiment: Southwest declared its 189th consecutive quarterly dividend, reinforcing its commitment to returning cash to shareholders and supporting the stock for income investors.

Southwest declared its 189th consecutive quarterly dividend, reinforcing its commitment to returning cash to shareholders and supporting the stock for income investors. Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research sharply raised its long-term earnings outlook for Southwest, lifting FY2028 EPS estimates to $5.70 from $5.00 and increasing several future-period forecasts, suggesting confidence in earnings growth over time.

Zacks Research sharply raised its long-term earnings outlook for Southwest, lifting FY2028 EPS estimates to from and increasing several future-period forecasts, suggesting confidence in earnings growth over time. Positive Sentiment: The same research firm also raised estimates for Q1 2027 and Q3 2027, indicating improving expectations beyond the near term. Southwest Airlines Co. NYSE: LUV research page

Southwest Airlines Price Performance

Southwest Airlines stock opened at $41.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.12. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52-week low of $28.98 and a 52-week high of $55.11. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $40.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.48.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The airline reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.45. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 2.83%.The firm had revenue of $7.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Southwest Airlines has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.350-0.650 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Southwest Airlines's dividend payout ratio is presently 46.45%.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co is a U.S.-based low-cost carrier that operates a point-to-point domestic and near-international airline network. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, the company primarily flies Boeing 737 aircraft and offers no-frills, single-class service designed to keep fares competitive. Southwest's operating model emphasizes high aircraft utilization, quick turnaround times and an open seating policy, allowing customers to board and select seats on a first-come, first-served basis.

Founded in 1967 by Herb Kelleher and Rollin King as Air Southwest Company, Southwest began commercial service in 1971, initially connecting Dallas, Houston and San Antonio.

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