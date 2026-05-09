Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $39.37 Million Stock Holdings in Insmed, Inc. $INSM

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Insmed, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSM - Free Report) by 69,141.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 222,266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after buying an additional 221,945 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of Insmed worth $39,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EULAV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Insmed in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,961,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Insmed by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,937,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $711,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,342 shares during the period. Atika Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insmed in the 3rd quarter valued at $13,681,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Insmed by 374.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 8,261 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in shares of Insmed in the 4th quarter valued at $3,492,000.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Insmed from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Bank of America increased their price target on Insmed from $211.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on Insmed in a research note on Friday, April 10th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Insmed in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on Insmed from $230.00 to $226.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $211.86.

Read Our Latest Analysis on INSM

Insmed Price Performance

INSM opened at $101.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Insmed, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.85 and a 12 month high of $212.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.46. The stock has a market cap of $21.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.60 and a beta of 0.89.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.14. Insmed had a negative net margin of 144.44% and a negative return on equity of 121.03%. The business had revenue of $305.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $300.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.42) EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 229.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Insmed, Inc. will post -2.41 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Insmed

In related news, CEO William Lewis sold 10,699 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.97, for a total value of $1,540,335.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 301,185 shares in the company, valued at $43,361,604.45. This represents a 3.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Roger Adsett sold 88,060 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.63, for a total transaction of $14,497,317.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 106,810 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $17,584,130.30. This represents a 45.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 174,589 shares of company stock worth $27,441,807 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company's stock.

About Insmed

Insmed Incorporated is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and serious diseases, with a particular emphasis on difficult-to-treat pulmonary infections. Headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey, the company concentrates its research and development efforts on targeted drug delivery technologies and novel formulations intended to improve clinical outcomes for patients who have limited treatment options.

The company's principal marketed product is ARIKAYCE (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), an inhaled liposomal formulation of the antibiotic amikacin that is approved by the U.S.

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