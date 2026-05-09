Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $51.25 Million Holdings in Regions Financial Corporation $RF

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF - Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,859,466 shares of the bank's stock after buying an additional 69,191 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.21% of Regions Financial worth $51,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RF. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. United Community Bank acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 91.5% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,166 shares of the bank's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 260.4% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the bank's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 79.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on RF. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Regions Financial from an "equal weight" rating to an "underweight" rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Truist Financial restated a "hold" rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Brean Capital began coverage on Regions Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. They set a "neutral" rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Regions Financial from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $30.12.

View Our Latest Analysis on Regions Financial

Regions Financial Stock Down 1.1%

NYSE RF opened at $27.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.02. Regions Financial Corporation has a one year low of $20.79 and a one year high of $31.53. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $27.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 23.13%.Regions Financial's revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Regions Financial Corporation will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. Regions Financial's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Regions Financial news, EVP Brian R. Willman sold 7,014 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total value of $195,760.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.34% of the company's stock.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corporation NYSE: RF is a U.S. bank holding company headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, that provides a broad range of banking and financial services. Its primary banking subsidiary, Regions Bank, serves retail and commercial customers through a combination of branch and ATM networks, digital channels and relationship-based delivery. The company offers deposit accounts, consumer and commercial loans, mortgage origination and servicing, and payment and treasury services.

In addition to core banking, Regions offers wealth management, trust and brokerage services, insurance solutions, and capital markets capabilities to corporate and institutional clients.

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