Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $61.82 Million Stake in Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT - Free Report) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 352,037 shares of the company's stock after selling 28,600 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.09% of Vertiv worth $61,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VRT. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vertiv by 187.8% during the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 10,646 shares of the company's stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 6,947 shares in the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in Vertiv by 272.7% in the 3rd quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 8,825 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 6,457 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Vertiv by 191.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 206,102 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,391,000 after acquiring an additional 135,313 shares in the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vertiv by 131.3% in the 3rd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,154 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,191,000 after acquiring an additional 12,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in Vertiv by 94.4% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 918,200 shares of the company's stock valued at $138,520,000 after acquiring an additional 445,785 shares in the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jan Van Dokkum sold 38,647 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.87, for a total value of $9,849,960.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,371,750. The trade was a 60.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roger Fradin sold 101,667 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.42, for a total transaction of $25,764,451.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 40,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,136,800. This represents a 71.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 489,761 shares of company stock worth $123,356,815 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VRT shares. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $345.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Research cut shares of Vertiv from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Vertiv from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a "buy" rating and set a $335.00 target price on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertiv presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $281.29.

View Our Latest Analysis on VRT

Vertiv Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of VRT stock opened at $340.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $280.39 and a 200-day moving average of $217.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $92.13 and a 12-month high of $359.84. The firm has a market cap of $130.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.43, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.09.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.17. Vertiv had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 49.90%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Vertiv's quarterly revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Vertiv has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.370-1.430 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Vertiv's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.28%.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company's product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

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