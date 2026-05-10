Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Position in Atlassian Corporation PLC $TEAM

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM - Free Report) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 178,123 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 13,214 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Atlassian worth $27,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Atlassian by 60.4% during the third quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 162 shares of the technology company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 19,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 200 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new stake in Atlassian during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Atlassian by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 217 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Atlassian by 447.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 197 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.45% of the company's stock.

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Trending Headlines about Atlassian

Here are the key news stories impacting Atlassian this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research upgraded Atlassian from “hold” to “strong-buy,” adding to bullish sentiment around the stock. Zacks.com

Zacks Research upgraded Atlassian from “hold” to “strong-buy,” adding to bullish sentiment around the stock. Positive Sentiment: BTIG Research raised its price target on Atlassian to $130 from $120 and reiterated a “buy” rating, signaling confidence in further upside. Benzinga

BTIG Research raised its price target on Atlassian to $130 from $120 and reiterated a “buy” rating, signaling confidence in further upside. Positive Sentiment: Barclays lifted its price target to $112 from $106 and kept an “overweight” rating, saying Atlassian’s annual recurring revenue disclosure supports the enterprise growth case. Article

Barclays lifted its price target to $112 from $106 and kept an “overweight” rating, saying Atlassian’s annual recurring revenue disclosure supports the enterprise growth case. Positive Sentiment: Atlassian unveiled “Flex,” a new commercial model designed to help large customers adopt and scale its AI-powered platform more easily, which could improve enterprise sales and retention. Article

Atlassian unveiled “Flex,” a new commercial model designed to help large customers adopt and scale its AI-powered platform more easily, which could improve enterprise sales and retention. Positive Sentiment: Atlassian also highlighted new AI-focused products and the expansion of Rovo/Teamwork Graph, reinforcing the narrative that the company is gaining traction in AI-driven workflow automation. Article

Atlassian also highlighted new AI-focused products and the expansion of Rovo/Teamwork Graph, reinforcing the narrative that the company is gaining traction in AI-driven workflow automation. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles discussed Atlassian’s Team ’26 conference and long-term performance, but these were mostly commentary rather than fresh catalysts. Article

Atlassian Stock Performance

Atlassian stock opened at $91.60 on Friday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $72.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.37. The company has a market cap of $24.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Atlassian Corporation PLC has a fifty-two week low of $56.01 and a fifty-two week high of $232.36.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 3.50% and a positive return on equity of 6.22%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Atlassian Corporation PLC will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Atlassian

In other Atlassian news, CTO Rajeev Bashyam Rajan sold 3,072 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.35, for a total value of $249,907.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 212,916 shares of the company's stock, valued at $17,320,716.60. The trade was a 1.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Brian Duffy sold 1,222 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.35, for a total transaction of $99,409.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive directly owned 124,332 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,114,408.20. This represents a 0.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,013 shares of company stock valued at $489,158. Corporate insiders own 36.66% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on TEAM. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird set a $120.00 price target on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, May 1st. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Atlassian from $170.00 to $130.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Atlassian currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $145.26.

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Atlassian Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc is a software company headquartered in Sydney, Australia, best known for developing collaboration, project management and software development tools. Founded in 2002 by Mike Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar, Atlassian grew from a small engineering-focused team into a publicly traded company after its initial public offering in 2015. The company serves a global customer base that spans small teams to large enterprises across technology, financial services, government and other sectors.

Atlassian's product portfolio centers on tools designed to help teams plan, build and support software and business processes.

Further Reading

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