Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 10,447 Shares of Aercap Holdings N.V. $AER

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Aercap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER - Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 175,986 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 10,447 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.09% of Aercap worth $25,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aercap by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 176,919 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $21,407,000 after purchasing an additional 19,975 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP increased its stake in shares of Aercap by 210.8% in the 3rd quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 31,140 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $3,768,000 after purchasing an additional 21,120 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Aercap by 142.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 38,300 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $4,634,000 after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aercap by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 533,961 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $64,610,000 after purchasing an additional 7,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH increased its stake in shares of Aercap by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 309,714 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $37,475,000 after purchasing an additional 22,438 shares in the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on AER. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Aercap from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Research upgraded Aercap from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Aercap from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays increased their price target on Aercap from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Aercap from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $163.13.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Aercap

Aercap Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of AER stock opened at $150.06 on Friday. Aercap Holdings N.V. has a 52-week low of $105.65 and a 52-week high of $154.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.04 billion, a PE ratio of 6.58, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.10.

Aercap (NYSE:AER - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $5.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.59 by $1.80. Aercap had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 45.22%.The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.68 EPS. Aercap's revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Aercap has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.500-14.50 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Aercap Holdings N.V. will post 17.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aercap Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Aercap's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.01%.

Aercap declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, April 29th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Aercap Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V. NYSE: AER is a global aircraft leasing and aviation finance company that acquires, leases, sells and manages commercial aircraft and engines. Its core services include operating leases, finance leases, sale-and-leaseback transactions, aircraft trading and remarketing, and asset management for airline customers. The company also provides related commercial and technical support services designed to optimize fleet utilization and residual values over the life cycle of aircraft and engines.

Operating with a broad global footprint, AerCap serves airlines and other aviation customers across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa.

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