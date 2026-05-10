Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 165,278 Shares of Nebius Group N.V. $NBIS

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS - Free Report) by 230.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 236,949 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 165,278 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.09% of Nebius Group worth $21,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NBIS. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Nebius Group by 34,371.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 93,762 shares of the company's stock worth $7,848,000 after acquiring an additional 93,490 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nebius Group by 123.9% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 33,488 shares of the company's stock worth $3,760,000 after acquiring an additional 18,533 shares during the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nebius Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,309,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nebius Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,756,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Nebius Group by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 86,169 shares of the company's stock worth $9,674,000 after acquiring an additional 29,494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.90% of the company's stock.

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Nebius Group Trading Down 4.2%

Shares of NBIS opened at $177.08 on Friday. Nebius Group N.V. has a 1-year low of $27.20 and a 1-year high of $197.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $125.83 and a 200 day moving average of $107.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.28 and a beta of 4.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 3.08.

Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.27). Nebius Group had a net margin of 19.02% and a negative return on equity of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $227.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.05 million. On average, research analysts expect that Nebius Group N.V. will post -2.44 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NBIS. DA Davidson raised their price target on Nebius Group from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Nebius Group in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. They set a "buy" rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Nebius Group in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a "buy" rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Nebius Group in a report on Thursday, April 9th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $129.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Nebius Group in a report on Monday, March 16th. They set a "buy" rating and a $169.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $154.75.

View Our Latest Report on Nebius Group

Key Stories Impacting Nebius Group

Here are the key news stories impacting Nebius Group this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Arkadiy Volozh sold 33,358 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.73, for a total value of $3,460,225.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 868,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,067,617.97. The trade was a 3.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elena Bunina sold 10,819 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 21,666 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,005,176.76. This represents a 33.30% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 146,441 shares of company stock worth $17,672,342.

About Nebius Group

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company's services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

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