Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 17,496 Shares of Zoom Communications, Inc. $ZM

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Zoom Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM - Free Report) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 256,249 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 17,496 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of Zoom Communications worth $21,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ZM. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Communications by 16.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 8,009 shares of the company's stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Communications by 59.1% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 16,785 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 6,235 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Communications by 82.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 881 shares of the company's stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Communications by 7.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 730,207 shares of the company's stock valued at $56,942,000 after buying an additional 47,749 shares during the period. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Zoom Communications from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Zoom Communications in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Benchmark cut their price target on Zoom Communications from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Zoom Communications from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Zoom Communications from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $95.32.

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Zoom Communications Price Performance

Shares of ZM opened at $109.21 on Friday. Zoom Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $69.15 and a one year high of $109.50. The company has a market cap of $32.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61, a P/E/G ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.37.

Zoom Communications (NASDAQ:ZM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.04). Zoom Communications had a net margin of 39.03% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Zoom Communications has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.770-5.810 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 1.400-1.420 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Zoom Communications, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Zoom Communications

In other news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 7,645 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.44, for a total transaction of $653,188.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 141,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,130,002.24. This represents a 5.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 5,274 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.58, for a total transaction of $562,102.92. Following the transaction, the director owned 142,882 shares of the company's stock, valued at $15,228,363.56. This trade represents a 3.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 144,329 shares of company stock valued at $12,364,989. 11.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zoom Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc (commonly referred to as Zoom) is a provider of cloud-based communications and collaboration solutions. The company's platform supports video conferencing, voice calling, instant messaging, webinars and large-scale virtual events, and meeting room systems, marketed to businesses, educational institutions, government organizations and individual users. Zoom's product lineup includes Zoom Meetings, Zoom Phone, Zoom Rooms, Zoom Video Webinars and Zoom Chat, and the company offers integrations and extensions through a developer marketplace and third-party apps.

Founded in 2011 by Eric S.

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