Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 82,586 Shares of Rocket Lab Corporation $RKLB

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB - Free Report) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 650,738 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock after acquiring an additional 82,586 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.12% of Rocket Lab worth $49,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Rocket Lab by 13.6% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 127,794 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock valued at $6,123,000 after acquiring an additional 15,307 shares during the last quarter. Firsthand Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rocket Lab by 40.0% during the third quarter. Firsthand Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,000 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock valued at $3,354,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Rocket Lab by 67.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,243,630 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock valued at $59,582,000 after acquiring an additional 501,830 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rocket Lab by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,420,192 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock valued at $3,308,033,000 after acquiring an additional 5,610,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Rocket Lab by 14.4% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 153,106 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock valued at $7,335,000 after acquiring an additional 19,304 shares during the last quarter. 71.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 62,744 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total value of $4,366,354.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 1,296,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,245,982.16. This trade represents a 4.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Merline Saintil sold 18,126 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $1,360,175.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 261,903 shares in the company, valued at $19,653,201.12. This represents a 6.47% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 233,449 shares of company stock valued at $16,487,233 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company's stock.

Rocket Lab Trading Up 34.0%

Shares of RKLB stock opened at $105.31 on Friday. Rocket Lab Corporation has a 12-month low of $20.23 and a 12-month high of $105.62. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm's 50 day moving average is $72.88 and its 200 day moving average is $68.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -329.09 and a beta of 2.30.

Key Headlines Impacting Rocket Lab

Here are the key news stories impacting Rocket Lab this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RKLB shares. Citizens Jmp upped their price objective on shares of Rocket Lab from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a research note on Friday. Wall Street Zen raised Rocket Lab from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, February 8th. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Rocket Lab from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Rocket Lab from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Rocket Lab in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rocket Lab presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $90.00.

View Our Latest Report on Rocket Lab

Rocket Lab Profile

Rocket Lab is an aerospace company that provides launch services, spacecraft, and space systems for commercial and government customers. The company's primary launch vehicle is Electron, a small-lift orbital rocket designed to deploy small satellites and rideshare payloads to low Earth orbit. Rocket Lab also develops and manufactures the Rutherford engine, noted for its electric-pump-fed design and additive-manufactured components, which powers Electron and supports the company's propulsion capabilities.

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