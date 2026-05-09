Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Holdings in Strategy Inc $MSTR

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Strategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR - Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 276,627 shares of the software maker's stock after acquiring an additional 14,780 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of Strategy worth $43,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Strategy during the fourth quarter worth $315,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Strategy by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 54,214 shares of the software maker's stock worth $8,238,000 after buying an additional 7,386 shares during the period. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Strategy by 69,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd now owns 70,000 shares of the software maker's stock worth $10,636,000 after buying an additional 69,900 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in shares of Strategy by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 42,880 shares of the software maker's stock worth $6,516,000 after buying an additional 4,780 shares during the period. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Strategy by 179.2% during the fourth quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 9,045 shares of the software maker's stock worth $1,374,000 after buying an additional 5,805 shares during the period. 59.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Strategy news, CFO Andrew Kang sold 2,373 shares of Strategy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.33, for a total value of $328,257.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 26,772 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,703,370.76. The trade was a 8.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Phong Le sold 3,299 shares of Strategy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.33, for a total transaction of $456,350.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 22,923 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,170,938.59. The trade was a 12.58% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 25,452 shares of company stock valued at $3,708,002 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.46% of the company's stock.

Strategy Trading Up 4.3%

Shares of Strategy stock opened at $187.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.05 and a quick ratio of 5.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $144.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.13. Strategy Inc has a 1 year low of $104.17 and a 1 year high of $457.22. The stock has a market cap of $62.61 billion, a PE ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 3.59.

Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($38.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($37.39). Strategy had a negative return on equity of 26.97% and a negative net margin of 2,482.01%.The business had revenue of $124.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $120.75 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($16.49) EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Strategy Inc will post 136.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Strategy News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Strategy this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Strategy in a research note on Friday, March 27th. HC Wainwright reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Strategy in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Strategy from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Sunday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $224.00 price objective on shares of Strategy and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and set a $350.00 target price (up from $250.00) on shares of Strategy in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $321.86.

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About Strategy

Strategy, formerly known as MicroStrategy, Incorporated NASDAQ: MSTR is a global provider of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The company’s flagship platform offers business intelligence, data discovery, and advanced visualizations that enable organizations to analyze large volumes of data and deliver actionable insights. In addition to traditional on-premises deployments, Strategy provides a range of cloud-based services and managed offerings that allow customers to leverage the power of its analytics tools without managing complex infrastructure.

Founded in 1989 by Michael J.

Further Reading

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