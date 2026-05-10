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Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Position in Illumina, Inc. $ILMN

Written by MarketBeat
May 10, 2026
Illumina logo with Medical background
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Key Points

  • Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management boosted its Illumina stake by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, buying 16,425 shares and bringing its total to 154,596 shares worth about $20.8 million.
  • Illumina reported better-than-expected quarterly results, posting EPS of $1.15 versus the $1.05 estimate and revenue of $1.09 billion, up 4.8% year over year.
  • Analysts remain mixed on the stock: the consensus rating is Hold with an average price target of $131.06, while recent reports included both upgrades and downgrades.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Illumina.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN - Free Report) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 154,596 shares of the life sciences company's stock after buying an additional 16,425 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.10% of Illumina worth $20,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Illumina by 160.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 195 shares of the life sciences company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Illumina during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Illumina during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.42% of the company's stock.

Illumina Stock Up 2.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $141.88 on Friday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $126.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.86. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.24 and a 12-month high of $155.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The life sciences company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.10. Illumina had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 19.42%.The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Illumina has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.150-5.300 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ILMN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim raised their price target on Illumina from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Illumina from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Illumina from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Illumina from $195.00 to $170.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $131.06.

Get Our Latest Report on ILMN

Insider Transactions at Illumina

In other news, SVP Christensen Jakob Wedel sold 700 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.04, for a total transaction of $97,328.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 15,056 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,093,386.24. This trade represents a 4.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Patricia Leckman sold 2,370 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.18, for a total value of $275,346.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 16,321 shares in the company, valued at $1,896,173.78. This trade represents a 12.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Illumina Company Profile

(Free Report)

Illumina, Inc NASDAQ: ILMN is a global life sciences company that develops, manufactures and markets integrated systems for the analysis of genetic variation and function. Headquartered in San Diego, California and founded in 1998, Illumina offers a range of sequencing and array-based technologies used by academic researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, consumer genomics firms and agricultural researchers to enable discovery, translational research and clinical applications.

The company's product portfolio includes next-generation sequencing (NGS) platforms and associated consumables, microarrays for genotyping and methylation analysis, library preparation kits and targeted assays.

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Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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