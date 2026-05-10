Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 91,667 Shares of Camden Property Trust $CPT

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT - Free Report) by 31.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 202,283 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 91,667 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.19% of Camden Property Trust worth $22,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 84,627 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $9,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Safe Harbor Family Capital LLC bought a new position in Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $268,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 3,143 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank bought a new position in Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $1,798,000. Institutional investors own 97.22% of the company's stock.

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Camden Property Trust Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of CPT opened at $103.79 on Friday. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $96.53 and a 52-week high of $119.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99, a P/E/G ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $102.47 and a 200 day moving average of $104.84.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $390.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.11 million. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 24.69%.Camden Property Trust's quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. Camden Property Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.900 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.650-1.690 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

Camden Property Trust announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 5th that permits the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the real estate investment trust to repurchase up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $108.00 to $102.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Evercore set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Friday, May 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $114.30.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Camden Property Trust

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Laurie Baker sold 2,168 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.40, for a total transaction of $235,011.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 94,468 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,240,331.20. The trade was a 2.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, development and management of multifamily residential communities across the United States. The company's core business activities include acquiring land for new construction, overseeing the design and development of garden-style and mid-rise apartment communities, and providing ongoing property management services. Camden's asset management team focuses on maintaining high occupancy levels, resident satisfaction and operational efficiency through consistent leasing, maintenance and community engagement programs.

Camden's portfolio encompasses a geographically diversified mix of properties located primarily in high-growth Sun Belt and major metropolitan markets.

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