Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. $MUFG Shares Acquired by XY Capital Ltd

XY Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG - Free Report) by 710.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 411,425 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 360,670 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group accounts for 6.9% of XY Capital Ltd's portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. XY Capital Ltd's holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $6,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUFG. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 716.4% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,482 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 96.2% in the fourth quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the company's stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the period. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Stock Up 3.4%

MUFG opened at $22.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $262.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $20.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.68. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.56 and a twelve month high of $22.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MUFG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Erste Group Bank started coverage on shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group started coverage on shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a "buy (b)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

View Our Latest Analysis on MUFG

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc (MUFG) is a Tokyo-based financial services holding company and one of Japan's largest banking groups and among the world's leading financial institutions. The group was formed through the integration of Mitsubishi Tokyo Financial Group and UFJ Holdings and operates a comprehensive suite of banking and financial services for retail, corporate, and institutional clients. MUFG's core banking operations are conducted through its commercial banking arm and a network of domestic and international subsidiaries and affiliates.

MUFG offers a broad range of products and services including commercial and retail banking, corporate and investment banking, global transaction banking, trust banking, asset management, securities and brokerage services, credit cards, consumer finance, leasing and custody services.

Further Reading

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