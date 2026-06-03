Free Trial
→ Your $29.97 book is free today (From Profits Run) (Ad)tc pixel

Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. Purchases New Stake in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Written by MarketBeat
June 3, 2026
Broadcom logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities opened a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter, buying 2,866 shares worth about $992,000. The stock now represents 1.6% of its portfolio and its 14th-largest holding.
  • Broadcom continues to benefit from the AI infrastructure buildout, with recent bullish analyst notes and higher price targets reinforcing optimism ahead of earnings. The article also notes Broadcom’s new AI-related networking and broadband product announcements.
  • Despite strong momentum, Broadcom is trading at a premium valuation near its 52-week high, and investors are watching earnings closely for evidence that growth can justify the stock’s rally. Recent insider selling and a bearish bet highlight some caution around high expectations.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in July.

Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,866 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $992,000. Broadcom makes up 1.6% of Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Miller Global Investments LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Family CFO Inc bought a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. PayPay Securities Corp raised its holdings in Broadcom by 88.9% in the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 119 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key Broadcom News

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $481.57 on Wednesday. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $241.11 and a one year high of $488.82. The company's 50-day moving average is $386.31 and its 200 day moving average is $359.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.02. Broadcom had a net margin of 36.57% and a return on equity of 38.61%. The company had revenue of $19.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. Broadcom's revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVGO has been the subject of several research reports. Seaport Research Partners restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Broadcom to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Broadcom from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Broadcom from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $582.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $455.07.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Broadcom

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In related news, insider S. Ram Velaga sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.52, for a total transaction of $2,964,160.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 57,932 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $21,464,964.64. This represents a 12.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.23, for a total transaction of $3,452,300.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 787,184 shares in the company, valued at $271,759,532.32. This trade represents a 1.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 324,282 shares of company stock worth $106,425,249 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Broadcom Right Now?

Before you consider Broadcom, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Broadcom wasn't on the list.

While Broadcom currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks That Could Be Bigger Than Tesla, Nvidia, and Google Cover
7 Stocks That Could Be Bigger Than Tesla, Nvidia, and Google

Looking for the next FAANG stock before everyone has heard about it? Click the link to see which stocks MarketBeat analysts think might become the next trillion dollar tech company.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Price Down 5.1% - Here's Why
Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Price Down 5.1% - Here's Why
By MarketBeat | May 29, 2026
tc pixel
I was right about SpaceX
I was right about SpaceX
From Brownstone Research (Ad)
Zscaler Stock Drops 30%: Why the Dip Is a Buy Opportunity
Zscaler Stock Drops 30%: Why the Dip Is a Buy Opportunity
By Thomas Hughes | May 27, 2026
3,000,000 Shares in Archer Aviation Inc. $ACHR Acquired by Seven Grand Managers LLC
3,000,000 Shares in Archer Aviation Inc. $ACHR Acquired by Seven Grand Managers LLC
By MarketBeat | May 28, 2026
3 Stocks Rallying on Micron's Price Boost: Substance or Hype?
3 Stocks Rallying on Micron's Price Boost: Substance or Hype?
By Dan Schmidt | May 28, 2026
tc pixel
A new weapon in the war on cancer?
A new weapon in the war on cancer?
From i2i Marketing Group, LLC (Ad)
5 Under-the-Radar AI Stocks to Watch in June
5 Under-the-Radar AI Stocks to Watch in June
By Thomas Hughes | May 31, 2026
Rocket Lab Keeps Making Headlines and Highs—Here's What's Driving the Latest Move
Rocket Lab Keeps Making Headlines and Highs—Here's What's Driving the Latest Move
By Ryan Hasson | May 27, 2026
Trump Made 3,700 Stock Trades in 90 Days. You‘ll Wish You Followed His Playbook.
Trump Made 3,700 Stock Trades in 90 Days. You'll Wish You Followed His Playbook.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Related Videos

Tech Rally, Stock Picks & Live Analysis
Tech Rally, Stock Picks & Live Analysis
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Where to Take Profits: Stock Market in the Green, But How Long Will It Last?
Where to Take Profits: Stock Market in the Green, But How Long Will It Last?
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
DISCLOSED: 5 Stocks Congress Just Bought (Washington‘s New Whale)
DISCLOSED: 5 Stocks Congress Just Bought (Washington's New Whale)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines