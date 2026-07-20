Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. Reduces Stake in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 85.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,025 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after selling 36,215 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for about 2.6% of Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd.'s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd.'s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 991,480,489 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $184,911,111,000 after buying an additional 11,451,386 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 588,803,093 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $109,446,217,000 after buying an additional 3,383,441 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $62,244,133,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 187,181,484 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $34,909,347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,849,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 181,203,035 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $33,808,862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,609,560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 625 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $133,750.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 14,163 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,030,882. This represents a 4.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Stephen C. Neal sold 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.73, for a total value of $3,343,815.00. Following the sale, the director owned 116,135 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $25,053,803.55. This represents a 11.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 1,901,125 shares of company stock worth $410,583,015 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.94% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about NVIDIA

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NVIDIA Price Performance

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $202.81 on Monday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $209.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.06, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1-year low of $164.07 and a 1-year high of $236.54.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $81.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $78.42 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 62.97%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $80.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the computer hardware maker to repurchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Melius Research set a $400.00 target price on NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Itau BBA Securities reduced their target price on NVIDIA from $256.00 to $218.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $275.00 price target (up from $235.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, HSBC restated a "buy" rating and set a $325.00 price objective (up from $295.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $304.26.

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NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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