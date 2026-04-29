Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Acquires 31,324 Shares of Atlassian Corporation PLC $TEAM

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM - Free Report) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 286,869 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 31,324 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.11% of Atlassian worth $46,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in Atlassian by 50.7% during the third quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 40,546 shares of the technology company's stock worth $6,475,000 after acquiring an additional 13,643 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management grew its stake in Atlassian by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 254,551 shares of the technology company's stock worth $41,273,000 after buying an additional 35,682 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Atlassian by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,431,802 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,367,132,000 after buying an additional 316,276 shares in the last quarter. Exane Asset Management grew its stake in Atlassian by 419.9% during the fourth quarter. Exane Asset Management now owns 31,363 shares of the technology company's stock worth $5,085,000 after buying an additional 25,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Atlassian by 180.3% during the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 140,984 shares of the technology company's stock worth $22,515,000 after buying an additional 90,692 shares in the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Key Atlassian News

Here are the key news stories impacting Atlassian this week:

Insider Activity at Atlassian

In other news, Director Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total value of $726,718.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 275,940 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $26,161,871.40. This represents a 2.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joseph Leo Binz sold 1,653 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.35, for a total transaction of $134,471.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 208,639 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,972,782.65. This trade represents a 0.79% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 67,333 shares of company stock worth $7,165,373 over the last three months. 36.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Atlassian Stock Up 0.7%

TEAM stock opened at $69.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.82 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Atlassian Corporation PLC has a 12 month low of $56.01 and a 12 month high of $242.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.80.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.54 billion. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 3.29% and a negative return on equity of 6.33%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Atlassian Corporation PLC will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TEAM shares. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $140.00 to $85.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $170.00 to $130.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $185.00 to $145.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Truist Financial set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atlassian currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $152.22.

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About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation Plc is a software company headquartered in Sydney, Australia, best known for developing collaboration, project management and software development tools. Founded in 2002 by Mike Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar, Atlassian grew from a small engineering-focused team into a publicly traded company after its initial public offering in 2015. The company serves a global customer base that spans small teams to large enterprises across technology, financial services, government and other sectors.

Atlassian's product portfolio centers on tools designed to help teams plan, build and support software and business processes.

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