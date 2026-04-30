Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Acquires 42,490 Shares of Samsara Inc. $IOT

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT - Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 979,852 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 42,490 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.17% of Samsara worth $34,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Samsara by 2.0% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,971 shares of the company's stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS grew its holdings in shares of Samsara by 0.3% in the third quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 113,900 shares of the company's stock worth $4,243,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Samsara by 1.6% in the third quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,995 shares of the company's stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC boosted its holdings in Samsara by 1.0% in the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 32,700 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Samsara by 3.4% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 10,168 shares of the company's stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Samsara Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Samsara stock opened at $29.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,467.22, a P/E/G ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.74. Samsara Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.38 and a 12 month high of $48.40.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $444.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.29 million. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 0.72% and a negative net margin of 0.56%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Samsara has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.120-0.130 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 0.650-0.690 EPS. Analysts predict that Samsara Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Samsara in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Samsara in a report on Friday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 price target on shares of Samsara in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $39.00 price target (up from $37.00) on shares of Samsara in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of Samsara from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Samsara has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $46.18.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Samsara

In other Samsara news, insider John Bicket sold 263,900 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.87, for a total transaction of $6,827,093.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 57,600 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,490,112. This trade represents a 82.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sanjit Biswas sold 263,900 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.87, for a total value of $6,827,093.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 57,600 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,490,112. This represents a 82.08% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 2,168,992 shares of company stock valued at $59,691,733 in the last three months. Insiders own 46.49% of the company's stock.

Samsara Company Profile

Samsara develops an industrial Internet of Things (IoT) platform designed to help organizations monitor, manage, and optimize physical operations. The company combines connected hardware — including telematics devices, GPS trackers, dash cameras, and environmental sensors — with cloud-based software to provide real-time visibility into vehicles, mobile equipment, and fixed assets. Its software offers tools for fleet management, driver and worker safety, asset tracking, compliance (including electronic logging), maintenance scheduling, and operational analytics.

The Samsara platform emphasizes integration of live data streams with analytics and workflow features to drive efficiency and safety across industries that rely on dispersed equipment and mobile workforces.

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