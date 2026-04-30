Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Acquires 8,681 Shares of Vistra Corp. $VST

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST - Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,796 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 8,681 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.05% of Vistra worth $27,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Vistra alerts: Sign Up

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VST. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,106,465 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,392,299,000 after acquiring an additional 930,912 shares during the last quarter. Palidye Holdings Caymans Ltd bought a new stake in Vistra in the second quarter worth about $145,987,000. Situational Awareness LP lifted its stake in Vistra by 142.3% in the second quarter. Situational Awareness LP now owns 1,274,178 shares of the company's stock worth $246,948,000 after purchasing an additional 748,332 shares during the last quarter. Moore Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Vistra by 2,072.6% in the second quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 528,657 shares of the company's stock worth $102,459,000 after purchasing an additional 504,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Vistra by 50.6% in the second quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,424,803 shares of the company's stock worth $276,141,000 after purchasing an additional 478,834 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on VST shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $241.00 price objective on shares of Vistra in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Raymond James Financial set a $208.00 price objective on shares of Vistra in a research note on Monday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Vistra from $231.00 to $218.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Vistra from $287.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Vistra from $230.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vistra presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $235.87.

Read Our Latest Report on VST

Vistra Stock Performance

Vistra stock opened at $153.48 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $160.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.78. Vistra Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $122.30 and a fifty-two week high of $219.82. The company has a market capitalization of $51.96 billion, a PE ratio of 70.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.49.

Vistra (NYSE:VST - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.27). Vistra had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 81.09%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.228 per share. This is a boost from Vistra's previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 20th. Vistra's payout ratio is presently 41.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vistra

In other news, EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 10,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.31, for a total transaction of $1,603,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 114,409 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,340,906.79. The trade was a 8.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company's stock.

Vistra Profile

Vistra NYSE: VST is an integrated power company that develops, owns and operates electricity generation and retail businesses in the United States. The company's operations span wholesale power production—through a diversified fleet of thermal and lower‑carbon generation assets—and retail electricity supply to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Vistra serves organized wholesale markets and competitive retail markets, with a notable presence in Texas and other regional U.S. power markets.

Vistra's core activities include the ownership and operation of generation facilities, the commercial dispatch and optimization of those assets into wholesale markets, and the sale of electricity and related services to end-use customers through its retail brands.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Vistra, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Vistra wasn't on the list.

While Vistra currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here