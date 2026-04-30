Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Boosts Holdings in Gartner, Inc. $IT

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT - Free Report) by 27.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,933 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 24,773 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.16% of Gartner worth $29,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 143.9% during the fourth quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 100 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 1,980.0% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 104 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Eastern Bank increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 236.8% in the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 128 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Aventura Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gartner in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 1,130.8% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 160 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on IT. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of Gartner in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Gartner from $180.00 to $166.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Gartner from $300.00 to $170.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $204.00 target price on shares of Gartner in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Gartner from $275.00 to $200.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gartner currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $180.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on IT

Gartner News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Gartner this week:

Gartner Stock Performance

Shares of IT stock opened at $150.38 on Thursday. Gartner, Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.18 and a 12 month high of $451.73. The stock has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.30. The company's fifty day moving average price is $156.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.47.

Gartner (NYSE:IT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.44. Gartner had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 102.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.45 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Gartner has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.300- EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 13.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc is a global research and advisory firm that provides insights, advice and tools for leaders in IT, finance, HR, customer service and other business functions. Founded in 1979 and headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, Gartner specializes in helping organizations make informed decisions about technology, operations and strategy through a combination of published research, advisory services, consulting, executive programs and events.

The company's offerings include proprietary research reports, market forecasts, and analytical frameworks that are widely used by technology buyers and vendors.

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