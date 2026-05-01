Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Boosts Stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited $AEM

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM - Free Report) TSE: AEM by 35.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 86,877 shares of the mining company's stock after purchasing an additional 22,554 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp's holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $14,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AEM. Salvus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,301 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Brookwood Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Brookwood Investment Group LLC now owns 1,361 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Baron Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,879 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 7,550 shares of the mining company's stock worth $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.2% during the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,640 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company's stock.

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Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Up 2.6%

Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $188.29 on Friday. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52 week low of $103.38 and a 52 week high of $255.24. The firm has a market cap of $94.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.71. The business's 50-day moving average price is $211.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM - Get Free Report) TSE: AEM last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The mining company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.21. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 37.47% and a return on equity of 18.09%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 66.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 12.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. This is a boost from Agnico Eagle Mines's previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Agnico Eagle Mines's payout ratio is presently 20.27%.

Agnico Eagle Mines News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Agnico Eagle Mines this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 results — Company reported record quarterly operating margins, higher adjusted net income and revenue up ~66% year‑over‑year; management said production and costs tracked to plan. PR Newswire: Q1 2026 Results

Q1 results — Company reported record quarterly operating margins, higher adjusted net income and revenue up ~66% year‑over‑year; management said production and costs tracked to plan. Positive Sentiment: Market/earnings headlines — Coverage emphasized profits more than doubled and the company beat several estimates on the headline metrics, supporting near-term investor sentiment. Yahoo Finance: Profit More Than Doubles

Market/earnings headlines — Coverage emphasized profits more than doubled and the company beat several estimates on the headline metrics, supporting near-term investor sentiment. Positive Sentiment: Growth catalysts — Expansion in Finland (Kolho JV exploration progress) and the Rupert Resources / Ikkari deal (C$2.9b) add scale and optionality in Europe’s largest undeveloped gold deposit, cited by analysts as a strategic growth driver. Yahoo Finance: Ikkari Deal Goldman/InsiderMonkey: Finland JV Progress

Growth catalysts — Expansion in Finland (Kolho JV exploration progress) and the Rupert Resources / Ikkari deal (C$2.9b) add scale and optionality in Europe’s largest undeveloped gold deposit, cited by analysts as a strategic growth driver. Neutral Sentiment: EPS and estimates — Reported EPS was $3.40. Some outlets/consensus frameworks show this beating certain estimates (e.g., Zacks), while other consensus figures flagged a miss versus higher estimates, creating mixed headline interpretations. Zacks: Beats Estimates

EPS and estimates — Reported EPS was $3.40. Some outlets/consensus frameworks show this beating certain estimates (e.g., Zacks), while other consensus figures flagged a miss versus higher estimates, creating mixed headline interpretations. Negative Sentiment: Analyst revisions — Erste Group trimmed FY2026/FY2027 EPS forecasts slightly and maintains a Hold rating, which tempers upside from the print and could weigh on sentiment if further cuts follow. MarketBeat: Analyst Note (Erste Group)

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on AEM shares. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $241.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wall Street Zen lowered Agnico Eagle Mines from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. TD boosted their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $251.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $239.36.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Agnico Eagle Mines

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited NYSE: AEM is a Canadian-based senior gold producer headquartered in Toronto, Ontario. The company is principally engaged in the exploration, development, production and reclamation of gold-bearing properties. Agnico Eagle pursues both greenfield and brownfield exploration to expand its resource base and operates a portfolio of producing mines and development projects to generate long-life gold production.

Its core business activities span the full mining lifecycle: grassroots and advanced-stage exploration, prefeasibility and feasibility studies, mine construction, underground and open-pit mining, ore processing and metal recovery, and post-mining reclamation and closure.

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