Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Buys 2,982 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings PLC $STX

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX - Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,973 shares of the data storage provider's stock after buying an additional 2,982 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp's holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $24,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 124.4% in the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 92 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Avion Wealth raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 343.5% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 102 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Seagate Technology Price Performance

Shares of STX opened at $643.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a twelve month low of $85.47 and a twelve month high of $697.00. The company has a market capitalization of $140.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $448.93 and a 200 day moving average of $353.84.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The data storage provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.63. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 19.59% and a negative return on equity of 936.38%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. Seagate Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 4.800-5.200 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 24th will be given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 24th. Seagate Technology's payout ratio is 33.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Seagate Technology news, EVP Kian Fatt Chong sold 5,846 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.48, for a total value of $2,434,742.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William D. Mosley sold 20,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.73, for a total transaction of $8,414,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 355,591 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $149,607,801.43. This trade represents a 5.32% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 91,355 shares of company stock valued at $37,544,394. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore raised their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $550.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Seagate Technology from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. BNP Paribas Exane lifted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $530.00 to $860.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Friday, March 27th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $680.79.

View Our Latest Report on STX

Seagate Technology News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Seagate Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q3 beat and strong guidance — Seagate reported $4.10 EPS and $3.11B revenue (both above consensus), generated roughly $1B in free cash flow, and guided Q4 EPS to $4.80–$5.20 and revenue to $3.4–$3.6B, well above Street estimates. This is the primary catalyst for the stock's move higher. Seagate Q3 Press Release

Q3 beat and strong guidance — Seagate reported $4.10 EPS and $3.11B revenue (both above consensus), generated roughly $1B in free cash flow, and guided Q4 EPS to $4.80–$5.20 and revenue to $3.4–$3.6B, well above Street estimates. This is the primary catalyst for the stock's move higher. Positive Sentiment: AI-driven demand and pricing strength — Multiple reports and analyst commentary point to sustained enterprise spending on AI infrastructure that favors Seagate’s mass‑capacity nearline HDDs and strengthens pricing/margins, supporting a re‑rating of the stock. Reuters: Storage stocks jump

AI-driven demand and pricing strength — Multiple reports and analyst commentary point to sustained enterprise spending on AI infrastructure that favors Seagate’s mass‑capacity nearline HDDs and strengthens pricing/margins, supporting a re‑rating of the stock. Positive Sentiment: Wall Street lifts targets — A wave of price-target increases (including Rosenblatt to $1,000, JPMorgan to $775, Barclays to $750 and others) boosted sentiment and provided fresh buying interest, reinforcing the upside narrative. Rosenblatt $1,000 target

Wall Street lifts targets — A wave of price-target increases (including Rosenblatt to $1,000, JPMorgan to $775, Barclays to $750 and others) boosted sentiment and provided fresh buying interest, reinforcing the upside narrative. Neutral Sentiment: Dividend declared — Seagate announced a quarterly dividend of $0.74/share (record June 24, payable July 7); modest yield and mostly signals capital return discipline rather than a major catalyst.

Dividend declared — Seagate announced a quarterly dividend of $0.74/share (record June 24, payable July 7); modest yield and mostly signals capital return discipline rather than a major catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Sector momentum context — Broad coverage notes the memory/storage group is rallying on AI optimism, which helps Seagate but also raises expectations for peers (reads: Investopedia and sector pieces). Investopedia: Memory stocks rally

Sector momentum context — Broad coverage notes the memory/storage group is rallying on AI optimism, which helps Seagate but also raises expectations for peers (reads: Investopedia and sector pieces). Negative Sentiment: Some caution remains — A few firms maintained neutral ratings or set targets below the intraday price (e.g., UBS, Susquehanna), highlighting valuation and execution risk if AI spending softens. Benzinga: analyst notes

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology NASDAQ: STX is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage products and systems. The firm's product portfolio includes traditional hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), hybrid storage devices and integrated storage systems aimed at enterprise, cloud, OEM and consumer markets. Seagate also provides services that support its hardware offerings, including data recovery and storage management solutions.

Seagate's products are used in a wide array of applications, from large-scale data centers and cloud infrastructure to desktop and portable consumer devices.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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