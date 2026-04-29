Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Cuts Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation $EW

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW - Free Report) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 681,903 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 125,516 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.12% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $58,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 251.5% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 362 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 76.6% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 378 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Dorato Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 413.7% during the second quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 375 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 1,019 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.98, for a total transaction of $82,518.62. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 33,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,747,975.32. The trade was a 2.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 13,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total transaction of $1,040,520.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 39,699 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,177,507.96. This represents a 24.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 86,058 shares of company stock valued at $7,118,636 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

Shares of EW opened at $82.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.09. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a one year low of $72.30 and a one year high of $87.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.76, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.94 and a 200 day moving average of $82.41.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 17.39%.Edwards Lifesciences's revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.950-3.050 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.700-0.760 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on EW. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $95.00 target price (down from $108.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Truist Financial set a $90.00 price target on Edwards Lifesciences and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $85.00 price objective on Edwards Lifesciences and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $95.65.

Read Our Latest Analysis on EW

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences is a medical technology company focused on products and therapies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring. The company designs, develops and manufactures prosthetic heart valves and related delivery systems used in both surgical and minimally invasive (transcatheter) procedures. Its portfolio addresses a range of valvular conditions, with an emphasis on technologies that enable transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) as an alternative to open-heart surgery.

In addition to transcatheter heart valves—including the widely recognized SAPIEN family—Edwards offers surgical tissue valves and ancillary devices used by cardiac surgeons, interventional cardiologists and hospital teams.

Further Reading

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