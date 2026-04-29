Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. $SPG

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG - Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 312,027 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 13,520 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.10% of Simon Property Group worth $57,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Simon Property Group alerts: Sign Up

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stance Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 143.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 209 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

Shares of SPG opened at $202.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $195.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. The company has a market capitalization of $65.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.37. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.16 and a 52-week high of $208.28.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.50 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 72.71% and a return on equity of 124.12%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.68 earnings per share. Simon Property Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.000-13.250 EPS. Research analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 13.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, February 5th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the real estate investment trust to reacquire up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Simon Property Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a $2.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. Simon Property Group's payout ratio is 62.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Simon Property Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $185.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Evercore lifted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $188.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an "in-line" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $200.14.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc NYSE: SPG is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties. Its core business activities include acquisition, development, leasing and property management of regional malls, outlet centers and mixed‑use retail destinations. The company operates retail brands that include high‑profile regional shopping centers and the Premium Outlets platform, and it provides services such as tenant leasing, marketing, property operations and capital projects to optimize asset performance.

Simon's portfolio spans a broad mix of enclosed malls, open‑air centers, outlet properties and mixed‑use developments, and the company pursues redevelopment and repositioning to adapt properties to changing consumer and retail trends.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Simon Property Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Simon Property Group wasn't on the list.

While Simon Property Group currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here