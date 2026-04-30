Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. $V

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V - Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,056,794 shares of the credit-card processor's stock after selling 42,586 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 0.9% of Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp's holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.06% of Visa worth $370,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Visa by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 160,975,832 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $56,455,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,343 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Visa by 0.8% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 24,792,246 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $8,463,484,000 after acquiring an additional 193,288 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Visa by 4.2% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,114,674 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $4,475,403,000 after acquiring an additional 530,995 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Visa by 3.3% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,458,913 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $4,253,224,000 after acquiring an additional 399,845 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Visa by 12.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,913,505 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $4,067,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,435 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of V opened at $334.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $607.15 billion, a PE ratio of 31.38, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.80. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $309.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $327.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $293.89 and a 1 year high of $375.51.

Visa (NYSE:V - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The credit-card processor reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.74 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 61.74% and a net margin of 50.23%.The business's revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 12.84 EPS for the current year.

Visa announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Visa's payout ratio is presently 25.14%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 650 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.62, for a total transaction of $201,253.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 2,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $829,471.98. The trade was a 19.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

V has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore set a $350.00 price target on Visa in a report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings lowered Visa from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Freedom Capital upgraded Visa from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $415.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $387.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $387.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on V

Visa News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Visa this week:

Visa Profile

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world's largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa's network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa's product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

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