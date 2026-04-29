Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Cuts Stock Position in Markel Group Inc. $MKL

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its stake in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL - Free Report) by 29.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,879 shares of the insurance provider's stock after selling 9,188 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.17% of Markel Group worth $47,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canerector Inc. grew its stake in Markel Group by 191,036.0% in the third quarter. Canerector Inc. now owns 10,703,616 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $20,458,463,000 after purchasing an additional 10,698,016 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Markel Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,172,997 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $2,242,020,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Markel Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 547,188 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $1,045,947,000 after purchasing an additional 9,496 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers grew its stake in Markel Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 373,528 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $713,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in Markel Group by 75.9% in the second quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 336,369 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $671,850,000 after purchasing an additional 145,146 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.12% of the company's stock.

Markel Group Trading Up 0.7%

Markel Group stock opened at $1,908.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,960.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,022.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. Markel Group Inc. has a one year low of $1,766.03 and a one year high of $2,207.59. The stock has a market cap of $23.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.79.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported ($18.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $26.38 by ($45.28). The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Markel Group had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 8.21%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Markel Group Inc. will post 117.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on MKL. Truist Financial increased their price target on Markel Group from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b+)" rating on shares of Markel Group in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Brean Capital began coverage on Markel Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $2,100.00 price target for the company. Zacks Research cut Markel Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, January 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Markel Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $2,100.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Markel Group

Insider Buying and Selling at Markel Group

In other news, CEO Simon Wilson sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,079.48, for a total value of $207,948.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,397 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,984,513.56. This represents a 4.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.08% of the company's stock.

Markel Group Profile

Markel Group NYSE: MKL is a diversified insurance holding company best known for underwriting specialty insurance products. Founded in 1930 and headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, the company provides a wide range of commercial property and casualty coverages tailored to niche and hard-to-place risks. Its underwriting operations focus on specialty lines across multiple industries, delivering customized policy structures, program administration, and claims management services for complex exposures.

In addition to primary specialty insurance, Markel operates reinsurance and alternative risk-transfer activities and manages invested assets derived from underwriting float.

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