Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Decreases Holdings in FedEx Corporation $FDX

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its position in shares of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX - Free Report) by 53.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,259 shares of the shipping service provider's stock after selling 108,764 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp's holdings in FedEx were worth $27,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FDX. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the shipping service provider's stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 78.9% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 10,311 shares of the shipping service provider's stock valued at $2,514,000 after buying an additional 4,548 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $586,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $186,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $456,000. 84.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FedEx Price Performance

Shares of FDX stock opened at $388.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $92.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.28. FedEx Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $204.33 and a fifty-two week high of $399.67. The business's 50 day moving average price is $370.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $318.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.47.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The shipping service provider reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.12 by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.44 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 4.88%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx Corporation will post 19.72 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. FedEx's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 5,795 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total value of $2,138,355.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 10,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,704,022. This trade represents a 36.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kawal Preet sold 4,900 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.89, for a total value of $1,802,661.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 10,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,029,499.17. This represents a 30.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 48,104 shares of company stock valued at $17,599,006 in the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FDX. Evercore raised their price objective on FedEx from $364.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on FedEx from $410.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their price target on FedEx from $317.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on FedEx from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $435.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $398.04.

View Our Latest Analysis on FDX

Key FedEx News

Here are the key news stories impacting FedEx this week:

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation NYSE: FDX is a global logistics and courier company headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee. Founded by Frederick W. Smith in 1971 and beginning operations in the early 1970s, the company pioneered overnight express shipping and has since expanded into a diversified portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and supply-chain services. FedEx operates an integrated air-and-ground network that moves parcels, freight and documents for businesses and consumers worldwide.

FedEx's core operating segments include express parcel delivery via its FedEx Express division, domestic and residential parcel delivery through FedEx Ground, less-than-truckload (LTL) freight services, and logistics and supply-chain management solutions.

Further Reading

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