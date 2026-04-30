Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Decreases Holdings in Western Digital Corporation $WDC

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its position in shares of Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC - Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,527 shares of the data storage provider's stock after selling 7,138 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp's holdings in Western Digital were worth $24,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Western Digital by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,282,393 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $5,196,484,000 after purchasing an additional 243,177 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the third quarter valued at approximately $791,317,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Western Digital by 11.2% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,805,463 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $456,884,000 after purchasing an additional 384,103 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Western Digital by 11.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,804,907 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $456,737,000 after purchasing an additional 402,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 4,923.9% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,407,042 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $409,049,000 after acquiring an additional 3,339,225 shares during the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Digital Price Performance

NASDAQ:WDC opened at $412.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.40, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.77. Western Digital Corporation has a 1 year low of $41.83 and a 1 year high of $441.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $311.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The data storage provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.20. Western Digital had a return on equity of 41.53% and a net margin of 35.52%.The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Western Digital Corporation will post 8.52 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WDC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Research cut Western Digital from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Mizuho upped their price target on Western Digital to $340.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Truist Financial set a $310.00 price objective on Western Digital in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Weiss Ratings raised Western Digital from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $320.38.

View Our Latest Stock Report on WDC

Key Stories Impacting Western Digital

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Vidyadhara K. Gubbi sold 8,518 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.32, for a total value of $2,174,815.76. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 99,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,347,148.32. This represents a 7.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew E. Massengill sold 36,926 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.43, for a total value of $9,616,638.18. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 92,711 shares of company stock valued at $24,300,404. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company's stock.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage devices and systems for personal, enterprise and cloud applications. Headquartered in San Jose, California, the company develops hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), NAND flash components and finished storage products used in PCs, external storage, servers, network-attached storage (NAS) and embedded systems.

Its product portfolio spans consumer and commercial markets, including internal and external HDDs and SSDs, removable flash memory products and storage platforms for data center and enterprise environments.

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