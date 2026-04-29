Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Decreases Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM - Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 219,972 shares of the company's stock after selling 9,880 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.05% of Howmet Aerospace worth $45,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWM. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the company's stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the first quarter worth approximately $399,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the second quarter worth approximately $216,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 31.0% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,180 shares of the company's stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the second quarter worth approximately $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at Howmet Aerospace

In other Howmet Aerospace news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 45,150 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.70, for a total value of $11,364,255.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 107,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,933,913.60. This trade represents a 29.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 1,000 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 23,874 shares in the company, valued at $6,207,240. This trade represents a 4.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on HWM. Wolfe Research set a $270.00 target price on Howmet Aerospace and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Wall Street Zen raised Howmet Aerospace from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, January 18th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $266.89.

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Howmet Aerospace Trading Down 0.4%

HWM opened at $240.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $96.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.24. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.81 and a 52 week high of $267.31. The business's 50 day moving average is $246.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 18.27%.The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Howmet Aerospace has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.090-1.110 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.350-4.550 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. Howmet Aerospace's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.94%.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc is an industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and repairs engineered metal products for the aerospace, transportation and industrial markets. Its product portfolio includes precision castings and forgings, engineered fasteners, seamless rolled rings, and complex components for turbine engines, airframes and industrial gas turbines. The company also provides aftermarket services such as component repair, overhaul and parts distribution to support the operating fleet of commercial and military customers.

Howmet serves a global customer base of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket operators, with manufacturing, service and distribution facilities across North America, Europe and Asia.

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