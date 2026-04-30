Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Decreases Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. $ECL

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL - Free Report) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,751 shares of the basic materials company's stock after selling 11,115 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp's holdings in Ecolab were worth $29,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ECL. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the third quarter worth about $25,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Corundum Trust Company INC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the third quarter worth about $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 1,177.8% in the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 115 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 1,375.0% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on ECL. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $312.00 price target on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Ecolab from $337.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Erste Group Bank lowered Ecolab from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Ecolab from $310.00 to $285.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Ecolab from $315.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $322.82.

Read Our Latest Report on ECL

Insider Transactions at Ecolab

In other Ecolab news, CEO Christophe Beck sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.37, for a total value of $6,147,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 90,794 shares of the company's stock, valued at $27,907,351.78. This represents a 18.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tracy B. Mckibben sold 1,265 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.66, for a total transaction of $390,454.90. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 11,358 shares in the company, valued at $3,505,760.28. The trade was a 10.02% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Ecolab News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Ecolab this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 results showed revenue growth and solid operating momentum — reported revenue of ~$4.07B (above consensus) and adjusted EPS $1.70, with organic sales acceleration led by Life Sciences, Global High‑Tech and other end markets. This supports the company’s growth narrative. Read More.

Q1 results showed revenue growth and solid operating momentum — reported revenue of ~$4.07B (above consensus) and adjusted EPS $1.70, with organic sales acceleration led by Life Sciences, Global High‑Tech and other end markets. This supports the company’s growth narrative. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Life Sciences growth: Ecolab opened a new Bioprocessing Applications Lab in Dongtan, Korea — expanding its bioprocessing capabilities in Asia and strengthening long‑term growth prospects in a high‑growth end market. Read More.

Life Sciences growth: Ecolab opened a new Bioprocessing Applications Lab in Dongtan, Korea — expanding its bioprocessing capabilities in Asia and strengthening long‑term growth prospects in a high‑growth end market. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Company maintained FY2026 adjusted EPS outlook of $8.43–$8.63, signaling management confidence in hitting full‑year targets despite near‑term headwinds. Read More.

Company maintained FY2026 adjusted EPS outlook of $8.43–$8.63, signaling management confidence in hitting full‑year targets despite near‑term headwinds. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Corporate event: Ecolab will webcast its virtual annual meeting May 7 (useful for governance watchers but unlikely to move the stock materially). Read More.

Corporate event: Ecolab will webcast its virtual annual meeting May 7 (useful for governance watchers but unlikely to move the stock materially). Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary and screens picked Ecolab as a name with positive earnings momentum — a signal that some quant/earnings‑beat models still favor the stock. Read More.

Market commentary and screens picked Ecolab as a name with positive earnings momentum — a signal that some quant/earnings‑beat models still favor the stock. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Q2 guidance came in mostly below consensus (Q2 EPS guide $2.02–2.12 vs. ~$2.11 consensus) and management flagged cost pressure related to geopolitical developments (reported coverage cited Iran‑related cost impacts), which pressured sentiment. Read More. Read More.

Q2 guidance came in mostly below consensus (Q2 EPS guide $2.02–2.12 vs. ~$2.11 consensus) and management flagged cost pressure related to geopolitical developments (reported coverage cited Iran‑related cost impacts), which pressured sentiment. Read More. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Analyst reaction: Erste Group trimmed FY2026/27 EPS estimates slightly and retains a Hold — small cuts and a cautious tone add selling pressure after the print. (Analyst note referenced in coverage.)

Ecolab Trading Down 3.9%

ECL stock opened at $256.65 on Thursday. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $243.79 and a 52 week high of $309.27. The company has a market cap of $72.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.25, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $276.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $273.34.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.70. Ecolab had a return on equity of 22.73% and a net margin of 12.91%.The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Ecolab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.430-8.630 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.120 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 17th. Ecolab's dividend payout ratio is presently 39.51%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab, Inc is a global provider of water, hygiene and infection prevention solutions and services. The company develops and supplies cleaning and sanitizing chemicals, dispensing equipment, water-treatment systems, pest elimination services and related technologies designed to help businesses maintain clean, safe and efficient operations. Its offerings span both products and onsite services, often paired with technical support and training.

Ecolab serves a broad range of end markets including hospitality and foodservice, food and beverage processing, healthcare, manufacturing and industrial operations, and energy and utilities.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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