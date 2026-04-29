Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Decreases Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $REGN

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN - Free Report) by 22.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 13,806 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp's holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $37,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in REGN. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 261.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,183,000. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 32,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $16,985,000 after purchasing an additional 5,120 shares in the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on REGN shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $745.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Bank of America upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an "underperform" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their price target for the company from $627.00 to $860.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $865.00 price objective (up from $750.00) on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $825.35.

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Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $731.77 on Wednesday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $476.49 and a 52 week high of $821.11. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $760.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $735.71. The firm has a market cap of $77.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.74 by $0.70. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 31.41%.The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $12.07 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 20th were given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 20th. This is a positive change from Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's dividend payout ratio is presently 9.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $778.53, for a total value of $77,853.00. Following the sale, the director owned 17,803 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,860,169.59. The trade was a 0.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Huda Y. Zoghbi sold 1,638 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $781.33, for a total value of $1,279,818.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,330,604.99. The trade was a 49.03% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 3,774 shares of company stock valued at $2,942,738 over the last quarter. 7.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc NASDAQ: REGN is a U.S.-based biotechnology company founded in 1988 and headquartered in Tarrytown, New York. It focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing medicines for serious medical conditions. The company combines laboratory research, clinical development and in-house manufacturing to advance a pipeline of biologic therapies across multiple therapeutic areas.

Regeneron is known for its proprietary drug discovery technologies, including its VelocImmune platform, which is used to generate fully human monoclonal antibodies.

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