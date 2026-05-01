Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Bentley Systems, Incorporated $BSY

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY - Free Report) by 239.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 465,152 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 328,267 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.16% of Bentley Systems worth $17,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 4.8% in the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,421 shares of the company's stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,203 shares of the company's stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bentley Systems by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 52,361 shares of the company's stock worth $2,696,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ boosted its stake in Bentley Systems by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ now owns 49,722 shares of the company's stock worth $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors grew its position in Bentley Systems by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 4,742 shares of the company's stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.16% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $48.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Weiss Ratings cut Bentley Systems from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Bentley Systems from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $48.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BSY

Bentley Systems Stock Down 0.7%

BSY opened at $32.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.38. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $30.83 and a twelve month high of $59.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.93, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.16.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 28.82%. The company had revenue of $391.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $381.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Bentley Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 10th. Bentley Systems's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.56%.

Bentley Systems Company Profile

Bentley Systems, Inc is a global software provider specializing in infrastructure engineering applications for the design, construction, and operations of roads, bridges, rail and transit systems, water and wastewater networks, power plants and grids, industrial facilities, and communications infrastructure. Founded in 1984 by brothers Keith and Barry Bentley, the company is headquartered in Exton, Pennsylvania, and maintains offices and development centers across North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia.

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