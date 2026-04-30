Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. $FIX

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX - Free Report) by 92.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,103 shares of the construction company's stock after purchasing an additional 12,566 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.07% of Comfort Systems USA worth $24,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FIX. R Squared Ltd raised its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 795 shares of the construction company's stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the fourth quarter valued at $280,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 275 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 401.9% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 24,708 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $23,061,000 after acquiring an additional 19,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,000 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $9,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comfort Systems USA Price Performance

FIX opened at $1,723.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $380.00 and a 52-week high of $1,829.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,488.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,181.76. The company has a market cap of $60.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.73 and a beta of 1.60.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $10.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.81 by $3.70. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 51.69%. Comfort Systems USA's revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 39.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Comfort Systems USA's payout ratio is currently 8.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Franklin Myers sold 8,636 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,472.56, for a total value of $12,717,028.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 73,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,962,077.20. This represents a 10.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO William George III sold 9,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,434.97, for a total transaction of $12,914,730.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 37,824 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $54,276,305.28. This represents a 19.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,288 shares of company stock valued at $53,677,038. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company's stock.

Comfort Systems USA News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Comfort Systems USA this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on FIX. Glj Research began coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Monday, April 20th. They set a "buy" rating and a $2,001.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $1,611.00 to $1,819.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. KeyCorp raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a "sector weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $2,004.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $1,200.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comfort Systems USA has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,923.20.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Comfort Systems USA

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc is a U.S.-based mechanical contracting company that provides a range of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) services to commercial, industrial and institutional customers. The company focuses on the design, installation, maintenance and repair of HVAC systems, and it supports projects from initial engineering and system selection through long-term service agreements and upgrades.

Its service offerings include new construction and retrofit installations, preventive and corrective maintenance, emergency repair, energy management and building automation systems.

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