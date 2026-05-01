Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $15.82 Million Stock Position in NVR, Inc. $NVR

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR - Free Report) by 39.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,169 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 1,385 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.08% of NVR worth $15,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVR by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 76 shares of the construction company's stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in NVR by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 253 shares of the construction company's stock worth $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in NVR by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10 shares of the construction company's stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of NVR by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 409 shares of the construction company's stock worth $3,021,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVR by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 449 shares of the construction company's stock worth $3,316,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of NVR from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Zelman & Associates upgraded NVR from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $7,675.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 29th. UBS Group lowered their target price on NVR from $8,100.00 to $7,700.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $8,096.00 target price on shares of NVR in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on NVR from $7,100.00 to $6,600.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $7,649.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVR

Insider Transactions at NVR

In other news, Director Michael J. Devito acquired 11 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6,699.50 per share, with a total value of $73,694.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 25 shares of the company's stock, valued at $167,487.50. This trade represents a 78.57% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 200 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,922.06, for a total transaction of $1,584,412.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 386 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,057,915.16. This trade represents a 34.13% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,120 shares of company stock valued at $9,012,736. 8.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVR Stock Performance

Shares of NVR stock opened at $6,315.98 on Friday. NVR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6,195.15 and a 52 week high of $8,618.28. The company has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6,780.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7,251.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 6.21.

NVR (NYSE:NVR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $67.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $79.97 by ($12.21). NVR had a return on equity of 31.82% and a net margin of 12.93%.The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $94.83 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 393.81 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 11th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About NVR

NVR, Inc is a U.S.-based homebuilding and mortgage banking company that designs, constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominiums. The company operates primarily through its homebuilding business and a mortgage banking subsidiary, providing financing and related closing services to its homebuyers. NVR's homebuilding activities include land development, community planning, model home sales and construction management aimed at a range of buyer demographics.

Its homes are marketed under recognizable regional brands, including Ryan Homes and NVHomes, along with other market-specific trade names, and are offered across multiple geographic markets in the United States.

Further Reading

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