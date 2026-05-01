Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $16.61 Million Stake in Edison International $EIX

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX - Free Report) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 276,756 shares of the utilities provider's stock after purchasing an additional 37,146 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.07% of Edison International worth $16,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LVW Advisors LLC raised its position in Edison International by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 4,224 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 1.5% during the third quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 13,895 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 2.4% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 8,875 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Michels Family Financial LLC increased its holdings in Edison International by 1.5% in the third quarter. Michels Family Financial LLC now owns 15,217 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Generali Asset Management SPA SGR lifted its stake in Edison International by 0.7% in the third quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR now owns 31,539 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,743,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EIX. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Edison International from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Edison International from $71.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Edison International from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Edison International from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Edison International from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and increased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, February 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $72.73.

View Our Latest Analysis on EIX

Edison International Stock Up 2.4%

Shares of Edison International stock opened at $69.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.16. Edison International has a 1 year low of $47.73 and a 1 year high of $76.21.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.10. Edison International had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 19.27%.The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. Edison International's quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Edison International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.900-6.200 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Edison International will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th were issued a $0.8775 dividend. This represents a $3.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 7th. Edison International's dividend payout ratio is 38.11%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Peter J. Taylor sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total transaction of $37,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 34,212 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,576,163.60. This represents a 1.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Edison International Profile

Edison International is a publicly traded utility holding company based in Rosemead, California, whose principal subsidiary is Southern California Edison (SCE). As an electric utility holding company, Edison International oversees the delivery of electricity through SCE's integrated network of generation procurement, transmission and distribution infrastructure, serving millions of customers across central, coastal and southern California. The company's operations focus on reliable energy delivery, customer service, regulatory compliance and long-term infrastructure planning for a complex and high-demand service territory.

The company's activities include procuring and managing a diverse resource mix, maintaining and upgrading transmission and distribution systems, and implementing grid modernization projects.

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