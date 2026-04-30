Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $25.98 Million Stock Holdings in Realty Income Corporation $O

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O - Free Report) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 460,827 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 30,310 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.05% of Realty Income worth $25,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of O. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Realty Income by 232.0% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 130,918 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $7,380,000 after buying an additional 91,485 shares during the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Realty Income by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,917 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. grew its stake in Realty Income by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 39,734 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $2,240,000 after buying an additional 18,455 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its stake in Realty Income by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 412,610 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $23,259,000 after buying an additional 15,877 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on O. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $67.75 to $70.50 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Freedom Capital lowered shares of Realty Income from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Evercore reiterated a "positive" rating on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Realty Income from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $66.75.

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Realty Income Stock Performance

Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $63.36 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.77 and a 200-day moving average of $60.66. Realty Income Corporation has a 1-year low of $54.38 and a 1-year high of $67.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $59.08 billion, a PE ratio of 54.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.79.

Realty Income (NYSE:O - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $1.08. Realty Income had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 2.68%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Realty Income has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.380-4.420 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.2705 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. Realty Income's dividend payout ratio is 276.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michelle Bushore sold 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total value of $461,908.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 67,641 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,222,151.22. This represents a 9.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income Corporation NYSE: O is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns and manages commercial properties subject primarily to long-term net lease agreements. The company's business model focuses on generating predictable, contractual rental income by leasing properties to tenants under agreements that typically place responsibility for taxes, insurance and maintenance on the tenant. Realty Income is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange and markets itself as a reliable income-oriented REIT.

Realty Income's portfolio is concentrated in single-tenant, retail and service-oriented properties such as drugstores, convenience stores, dollar and discount retailers, restaurants, and other essential-service businesses.

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