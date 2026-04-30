Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $26.83 Million Stock Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. $MPWR

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR - Free Report) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,599 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $26,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 29 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 2,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 28 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 171.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monolithic Power Systems

In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 21,725 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,171.16, for a total transaction of $25,443,451.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 82,353 shares of the company's stock, valued at $96,448,539.48. This trade represents a 20.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Deming Xiao sold 22,875 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,171.16, for a total transaction of $26,790,285.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 235,932 shares in the company, valued at $276,314,121.12. The trade was a 8.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 137,683 shares of company stock worth $158,138,447 over the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on MPWR. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,250.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,250.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Zacks Research cut shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,260.08.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MPWR

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $1,526.84 on Thursday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $562.38 and a one year high of $1,661.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,219.75 and a 200-day moving average of $1,082.15. The stock has a market cap of $75.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.48.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $4.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.05. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 22.07% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $751.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $741.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.09 EPS. Monolithic Power Systems's revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 17.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems's previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. Monolithic Power Systems's dividend payout ratio is presently 62.79%.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems NASDAQ: MPWR is a fabless semiconductor company that designs and supplies high-performance power management solutions for a broad range of electronic systems. Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Kirkland, Washington, the company focuses on analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that convert, regulate and monitor electrical power with an emphasis on efficiency, integration and power density.

MPS's product portfolio includes DC‑DC switching regulators, power modules, power management ICs (PMICs), LED drivers, battery-management ICs, motor drivers, and AC‑DC power solutions.

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