Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $27.75 Million Stock Position in Valero Energy Corporation $VLO

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO - Free Report) by 25.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 170,492 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after purchasing an additional 34,189 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Valero Energy worth $27,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 5.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,273,517 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $897,869,000 after acquiring an additional 249,195 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 5.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,143,672 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $705,502,000 after acquiring an additional 209,597 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 13.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,929,599 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $328,534,000 after acquiring an additional 226,167 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 2.3% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,904,181 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $324,206,000 after acquiring an additional 43,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 17.7% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,706,187 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $286,076,000 after acquiring an additional 256,373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Valero Energy

In other news, SVP Eric A. Fisher sold 8,311 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.69, for a total value of $1,892,331.59. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 42,242 shares in the company, valued at $9,618,080.98. This trade represents a 16.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Valero Energy Stock Up 4.5%

VLO stock opened at $251.06 on Thursday. Valero Energy Corporation has a twelve month low of $112.23 and a twelve month high of $258.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock's 50 day moving average is $231.19 and its 200-day moving average is $195.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.07 billion, a PE ratio of 32.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.62.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.55. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 1.91%.The company had revenue of $30.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Valero Energy Corporation will post 21.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Stories Impacting Valero Energy

Here are the key news stories impacting Valero Energy this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on VLO. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Valero Energy from $203.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Valero Energy from $247.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup increased their price target on Valero Energy from $212.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Valero Energy from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Argus upgraded Valero Energy to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $235.94.

Get Our Latest Analysis on VLO

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation is a San Antonio, Texas–based integrated downstream energy company that manufactures and markets transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks and other industrial products. The company's operations focus on refining crude oil into finished fuels such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, as well as producing asphalt and other refined product streams for commercial and industrial customers.

In addition to refining, Valero has significant operations in renewable fuels, including the production of ethanol and other biofuels, and it manages an extensive logistics network of pipelines, terminals, rail and marine assets to move feedstocks and finished products.

Further Reading

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