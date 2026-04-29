Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $40.27 Million Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. $HCA

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA - Free Report) by 54.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,256 shares of the company's stock after selling 103,836 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp's holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $40,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HCA. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 82.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Aventura Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting HCA Healthcare

Here are the key news stories impacting HCA Healthcare this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HCA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $540.00 to $520.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $420.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $481.00 to $436.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $593.00 to $534.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $520.55.

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Insider Activity

In other HCA Healthcare news, EVP Michael R. Mcalevey sold 1,694 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.37, for a total value of $903,528.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 8,853 shares in the company, valued at $4,721,924.61. This represents a 16.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.09, for a total transaction of $747,135.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 30,003 shares in the company, valued at $14,944,194.27. This represents a 4.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,214 shares of company stock valued at $7,797,595. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HCA Healthcare Trading Down 3.3%

HCA opened at $430.99 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $501.51 and a 200 day moving average of $486.12. The company has a market cap of $96.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.36. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $329.72 and a 12 month high of $556.52.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $7.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.19 by ($0.04). HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 295.93% and a net margin of 8.89%.The business had revenue of $19.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.45 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. HCA Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.100-31.500 EPS. Research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 30.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. HCA Healthcare's dividend payout ratio is currently 10.73%.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare is a for‑profit operator of healthcare facilities headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. Founded in 1968, the company owns and operates a network of hospitals and related healthcare facilities and has grown through organic expansion and acquisitions to become a large provider of inpatient and outpatient services.

The company's core activities include the operation of acute care hospitals, freestanding surgical and emergency centers, and outpatient clinics. HCA's services encompass inpatient care, surgical services, emergency medicine, diagnostic imaging and laboratory testing, and various outpatient and ambulatory care offerings.

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