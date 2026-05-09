Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $446.43 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,385,398 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 52,437 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 1.1% of Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp's holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.05% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. worth $446,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Miller Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Collier Financial acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on JPM. Barclays reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. CICC Research started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $355.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Research cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $338.12.

Read Our Latest Analysis on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 5,611 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.55, for a total value of $1,720,052.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 35,460 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,870,263. The trade was a 13.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 9,136 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.56, for a total value of $2,800,732.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 90,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,590,706.56. This represents a 9.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 79,849 shares of company stock valued at $24,522,956 over the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Key Stories Impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE:JPM opened at $301.93 on Friday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $299.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $307.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $809.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $252.34 and a twelve month high of $337.25.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.50 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $50.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.30 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 20.66%.JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 22.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 6th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s payout ratio is currently 28.74%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

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