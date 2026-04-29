Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $46.24 Million Stock Holdings in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its holdings in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY - Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 507,010 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after selling 17,834 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.06% of O'Reilly Automotive worth $46,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 141,674 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $12,921,000 after buying an additional 11,615 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of O'Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,961 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson raised its stake in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 14,473 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchyra Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of O'Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $458,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho set a $105.00 price objective on shares of O'Reilly Automotive and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Roth Mkm restated a "buy" rating on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of O'Reilly Automotive from $114.00 to $108.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday. Finally, Evercore restated an "outperform" rating on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research note on Friday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $110.26.

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O'Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $91.57 on Wednesday. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.77 and a 52 week high of $108.71. The company's fifty day moving average is $92.43 and its 200-day moving average is $94.95. The company has a market capitalization of $76.62 billion, a PE ratio of 30.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.60.

O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.01). O'Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.27% and a negative return on equity of 239.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.50 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. O'Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.100-3.200 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

O'Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc is a leading retailer and distributor in the automotive aftermarket, supplying parts, tools, supplies and accessories for both professional service providers and do‑it‑yourself (DIY) customers. The company's product assortment covers replacement parts, maintenance items, performance parts, collision components and shop equipment, complemented by diagnostic tools, batteries, chemicals and consumables. O'Reilly serves customers through company-operated retail stores, commercial sales programs for repair shops and maintenance fleets, and digital channels that support parts lookup, ordering and fulfillment.

The company operates a broad supply chain that includes regional distribution centers to support rapid replenishment of store inventory and commercial deliveries.

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