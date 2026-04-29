Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $49.35 Million Stake in Cintas Corporation $CTAS

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS - Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 262,376 shares of the business services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 14,216 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.07% of Cintas worth $49,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Cintas by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,948,620 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $7,994,594,000 after acquiring an additional 564,487 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Cintas by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,729,394 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $517,466,000 after acquiring an additional 158,785 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Cintas by 0.5% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,559,852 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $524,460,000 after acquiring an additional 12,841 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its position in Cintas by 39.0% during the third quarter. Amundi now owns 2,223,411 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $442,548,000 after acquiring an additional 623,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its position in Cintas by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 2,002,205 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $376,647,000 after acquiring an additional 181,952 shares in the last quarter. 63.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on CTAS shares. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Cintas from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Cintas in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Cintas from $222.00 to $190.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Cintas from $181.00 to $160.00 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Thursday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $215.17.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CTAS

Insider Activity at Cintas

In other news, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 4,666 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.87, for a total value of $834,607.42. Following the transaction, the director owned 22,448 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,015,273.76. This represents a 17.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 14.90% of the company's stock.

Cintas Price Performance

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $174.22 on Wednesday. Cintas Corporation has a one year low of $165.60 and a one year high of $229.24. The company has a market cap of $69.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.01. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $184.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The business services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.24. Cintas had a return on equity of 41.47% and a net margin of 17.57%.The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Cintas Corporation will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Cintas's dividend payout ratio is presently 50.85%.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation NASDAQ: CTAS is a provider of business services and products focused on workplace appearance, safety and facility maintenance. The company is best known for its uniform rental and corporate apparel programs, which include rental, leasing and direct-purchase options, laundering and garment repair. Cintas markets its services to a wide range of end-users, including manufacturing, food service, healthcare, hospitality, retail and government customers.

Beyond uniforms, Cintas offers a suite of facility services and products designed to help organizations maintain clean, safe and compliant workplaces.

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