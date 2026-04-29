Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $55.13 Million Holdings in Comcast Corporation $CMCSA

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its position in shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA - Free Report) by 50.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,844,300 shares of the cable giant's stock after selling 1,891,934 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.05% of Comcast worth $55,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. United Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Comcast by 212.6% in the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the cable giant's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lodestone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Comcast from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Comcast from $33.00 to $35.50 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Comcast from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Comcast from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Evercore lifted their target price on Comcast from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $34.94.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CMCSA

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Michael J. Cavanagh sold 57,947 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total value of $1,892,549.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 622,336 shares in the company, valued at $20,325,493.76. This trade represents a 8.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Comcast Stock Performance

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $27.64 on Wednesday. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $29.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.03. The stock has a market cap of $99.46 billion, a PE ratio of 5.44, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Comcast Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $25.75 and a fifty-two week high of $36.66.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.06. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 15.00%.The business had revenue of $31.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $30.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Comcast Corporation will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation NASDAQ: CMCSA is a diversified global media and technology company headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Its principal operations are organized around Comcast Cable, which provides broadband internet, video, voice and wireless services to residential and business customers in the United States under the Xfinity and Comcast Business brands, and NBCUniversal, a media and entertainment group that develops, produces and distributes content across broadcast and cable networks, film, and streaming platforms.

NBCUniversal's assets include the NBC broadcast network, a portfolio of cable channels, Universal Pictures and other film and television production businesses, and the Peacock streaming service.

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