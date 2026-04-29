Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $56.06 Million Position in Lowe's Companies, Inc. $LOW

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its position in shares of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW - Free Report) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 232,460 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after selling 34,110 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp's holdings in Lowe's Companies were worth $56,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in Lowe's Companies by 78.5% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 116 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. United Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Lowe's Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its stake in Lowe's Companies by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 122 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in Lowe's Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Guerra Advisors Inc bought a new position in Lowe's Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company's stock.

Lowe's Companies Stock Down 0.9%

NYSE LOW opened at $240.27 on Wednesday. Lowe's Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $210.33 and a 12-month high of $293.06. The company has a market capitalization of $134.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.97. The firm's 50 day moving average is $247.15 and its 200-day moving average is $250.00.

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.04. Lowe's Companies had a net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 61.40%. The company had revenue of $20.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Lowe's Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.250-12.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lowe's Companies, Inc. will post 12.61 EPS for the current year.

Lowe's Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Lowe's Companies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LOW. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Lowe's Companies from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Lowe's Companies from $313.00 to $303.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Lowe's Companies in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Lowe's Companies from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe's Companies from $285.00 to $284.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $289.10.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LOW

Lowe's Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and digital channels serving both do-it-yourself homeowners and professional contractors. The company offers a broad assortment of products including building materials, lumber, appliances, tools and hardware, plumbing and electrical supplies, paint, flooring, kitchen and bath fixtures, outdoor and garden products, and home decor. Lowe's also provides a range of services such as installation, home improvement financing, tool and equipment rental, and contractor-focused sales programs.

Operations are centered on a nationwide brick-and-mortar store network supported by distribution centers and an e-commerce platform that enables online ordering, delivery and in-store pickup.

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