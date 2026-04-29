Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $57.39 Million Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. $EOG

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG - Free Report) by 18.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 546,470 shares of the energy exploration company's stock after selling 121,149 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.10% of EOG Resources worth $57,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get EOG Resources alerts: Sign Up

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EOG. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 103.0% during the fourth quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 335 shares of the energy exploration company's stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 122.8% during the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 323 shares of the energy exploration company's stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Ann D. Janssen sold 4,161 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.04, for a total value of $582,706.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 100,246 shares in the company, valued at $14,038,449.84. This represents a 3.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 5,698 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total transaction of $856,523.36. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 88,045 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,234,924.40. This represents a 6.08% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,230 shares of company stock worth $2,522,568. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Key Stories Impacting EOG Resources

Here are the key news stories impacting EOG Resources this week:

Positive Sentiment: Morgan Stanley raised its price target on EOG to $155 from $128 (maintaining an "equal weight" rating), implying upside to the current price and signaling improved analyst outlook for the stock. MarketScreener

Morgan Stanley raised its price target on EOG to $155 from $128 (maintaining an "equal weight" rating), implying upside to the current price and signaling improved analyst outlook for the stock. Positive Sentiment: Scotiabank substantially increased its FY2026 and FY2027 EPS forecasts for EOG (FY2026 to ~$15.65 and FY2027 to ~$14.50 from much lower prior figures), reflecting much stronger expected profitability that could lift forward estimates and investor sentiment. MarketBeat – EOG

Scotiabank substantially increased its FY2026 and FY2027 EPS forecasts for EOG (FY2026 to ~$15.65 and FY2027 to ~$14.50 from much lower prior figures), reflecting much stronger expected profitability that could lift forward estimates and investor sentiment. Positive Sentiment: Preview pieces from Zacks and Yahoo argue EOG has the right setup (production, cost structure, and analyst expectations) to post an earnings beat next week, which supports a bullish near-term narrative heading into the print. Zacks preview Yahoo preview

Preview pieces from Zacks and Yahoo argue EOG has the right setup (production, cost structure, and analyst expectations) to post an earnings beat next week, which supports a bullish near-term narrative heading into the print. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks published a broader piece framing EOG as a "strong value stock" on style-score metrics — useful background for longer-term investors but less likely to move price immediately. Zacks value piece

Zacks published a broader piece framing EOG as a "strong value stock" on style-score metrics — useful background for longer-term investors but less likely to move price immediately. Neutral Sentiment: Sector/peer commentary: a Yahoo piece on ConocoPhillips (COP) suggests sector valuation dynamics (COP trading at an EV/EBITDA discount) — useful context but not directly about EOG’s fundamentals. Yahoo – COP article

Sector/peer commentary: a Yahoo piece on ConocoPhillips (COP) suggests sector valuation dynamics (COP trading at an EV/EBITDA discount) — useful context but not directly about EOG’s fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: Non-EOG item: Oneok (OKE) reported a modest Q1 beat; sector earnings beats can help overall midstream sentiment, but this is peripheral to EOG’s upstream outlook. Zacks – Oneok

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EOG shares. Capital One Financial raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $130.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on EOG Resources from $126.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $157.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Stephens boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $139.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on EOG Resources from $141.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and eighteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $153.68.

Read Our Latest Report on EOG Resources

EOG Resources Stock Performance

NYSE EOG opened at $135.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.32. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.59 and a twelve month high of $151.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 22.00%.The firm had revenue of $5.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.74 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 14.08 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. EOG Resources's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.79%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc NYSE: EOG is an independent exploration and production company headquartered in Houston, Texas. Tracing its corporate origins to Enron Oil & Gas Company in the late 1990s, the company established itself as a stand‑alone E&P operator and has grown into one of the largest U.S. upstream producers. EOG focuses on the exploration, development and production of crude oil, condensate, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

As an upstream-focused company, EOG's core activities include geologic and geophysical exploration, drilling and completion of wells, reservoir development, and the marketing of hydrocarbon production.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider EOG Resources, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and EOG Resources wasn't on the list.

While EOG Resources currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here