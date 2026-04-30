Free Trial
→ Your book attached (From Profits Run) (Ad)tc pixel

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Increases Position in Hershey Company (The) $HSY

Written by MarketBeat
April 30, 2026
Hershey logo with Consumer Staples background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY - Free Report) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,303 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 21,995 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Hershey worth $28,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 1,537.5% in the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 131 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 107.4% in the 3rd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 224 shares of the company's stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company's stock.

Hershey News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Hershey this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on HSY. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Hershey in a report on Friday, February 6th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Hershey in a report on Friday, February 6th. DA Davidson set a $243.00 price target on shares of Hershey in a report on Friday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Hershey from $212.00 to $200.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Monday, April 13th. They issued a "neutral" rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seventeen have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hershey has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $223.83.

View Our Latest Research Report on Hershey

Hershey Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of HSY stock opened at $188.96 on Thursday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $210.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $150.04 and a 1 year high of $239.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.54, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.18.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.31. Hershey had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 27.90%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Hershey has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.200-8.520 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hershey Company will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $1.452 per share. This is an increase from Hershey's previous quarterly dividend of $1.37. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $5.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Hershey's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.87%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.10, for a total transaction of $291,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 57,695 shares in the company, valued at $11,198,599.50. The trade was a 2.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.07, for a total transaction of $452,140.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 41,036 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,277,008.52. This trade represents a 4.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 10,000 shares of company stock worth $2,189,090 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company's stock.

Hershey Profile

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company NYSE: HSY is a leading North American chocolatier and snack manufacturer headquartered in Hershey, Pennsylvania. The company develops, produces and markets a wide range of confectionery and snack products for retail, foodservice and international customers. Hershey's business spans manufacturing, branded product marketing, packaging and distribution across grocery, convenience, mass merchant and e-commerce channels.

Hershey's product portfolio centers on chocolate and sugar confectionery, including core brands such as Hershey's, Reese's, Hershey's Kisses and Twizzlers, alongside non-chocolate snacks and confectionery brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Hershey (NYSE:HSY)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Hershey Right Now?

Before you consider Hershey, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Hershey wasn't on the list.

While Hershey currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The 10 Best AI Stocks to Own in 2026 Cover
The 10 Best AI Stocks to Own in 2026

Wondering where to start (or end) with AI stocks? These 10 simple stocks can help investors build long-term wealth as artificial intelligence continues to grow into the future.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

AMD’s Breakout Isn’t the Story—This Catalyst Is
AMD’s Breakout Isn’t the Story—This Catalyst Is
By Thomas Hughes | April 24, 2026
tc pixel
SpaceX eyes a 1.75 trillion valuation - here's what to know
SpaceX eyes a 1.75 trillion valuation - here's what to know
From Brownstone Research (Ad)
The $880M Bet to Survive Real Estate's Reset
The $880M Bet to Survive Real Estate's Reset
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 28, 2026
Pipelines and Automation: 2 Energy Plays Built for Any Oil Price
Pipelines and Automation: 2 Energy Plays Built for Any Oil Price
By Chris Markoch | April 26, 2026
The Cannabis Sector's Billion-Dollar Tax Cut
The Cannabis Sector's Billion-Dollar Tax Cut
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 23, 2026
tc pixel
One coin wired into Elon's vision
One coin wired into Elon's vision
From Crypto 101 Media (Ad)
M&T Bank Corp Acquires Shares of 1,032,682 BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. $BBAI
M&T Bank Corp Acquires Shares of 1,032,682 BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. $BBAI
By MarketBeat | April 26, 2026
STMicronelectronics Sends Industrial Chips Into Overdrive
STMicronelectronics Sends Industrial Chips Into Overdrive
By Thomas Hughes | April 24, 2026

Recent Videos

A Generational Opportunity in Robotics (Most Aren‘t Ready)
A Generational Opportunity in Robotics (Most Aren't Ready)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Market Braces for Mag 7 Earnings Impact
Market Braces for Mag 7 Earnings Impact
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
If You Are a Palantir Shareholder...Get READY for May 4th.
If You Are a Palantir Shareholder...Get READY for May 4th.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines