Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Increases Position in Royalty Pharma PLC $RPRX

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Royalty Pharma PLC (NASDAQ:RPRX - Free Report) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,764,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after purchasing an additional 245,570 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.31% of Royalty Pharma worth $68,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 18,591 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Royalty Pharma by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its stake in Royalty Pharma by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 29,384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Royalty Pharma by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 9,149 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Royalty Pharma by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.35% of the company's stock.

Royalty Pharma Price Performance

NASDAQ:RPRX opened at $49.54 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.26. The firm has a market cap of $28.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.39. Royalty Pharma PLC has a 12 month low of $31.97 and a 12 month high of $50.25.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $621.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.97 million. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 28.21% and a net margin of 32.38%. On average, analysts expect that Royalty Pharma PLC will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royalty Pharma Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Royalty Pharma's dividend payout ratio is 69.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on RPRX shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Royalty Pharma from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Royalty Pharma from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Royalty Pharma from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Royalty Pharma from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Royalty Pharma has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $50.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on Royalty Pharma

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Marshall Urist sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.09, for a total value of $821,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Terrance P. Coyne sold 34,791 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.33, for a total value of $1,681,449.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 32,916 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,590,830.28. This trade represents a 51.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 367,914 shares of company stock valued at $16,074,774 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.84% of the company's stock.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

Royalty Pharma plc is a specialty finance company that acquires biopharmaceutical royalty interests and provides non-dilutive financing to drug developers and rights holders. The firm purchases future royalty streams, milestone-contingent payments and other revenue rights linked to approved and late-stage pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. By paying upfront consideration for these rights, Royalty Pharma seeks to generate long-term cash flows tied to the commercial performance of a diversified portfolio of medicines.

The company's transaction structures include outright royalty purchases, structured financings and milestone arrangements tailored to the needs of innovator companies, academic institutions and investors.

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